Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT Lowered to $14.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $210,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 120,000 shares worth $1,555,600.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $39,711,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

