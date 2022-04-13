D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

