D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.36.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

