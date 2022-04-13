D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $142.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

