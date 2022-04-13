D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amyris stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.56.
AMRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
