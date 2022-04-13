D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $200,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.84. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

