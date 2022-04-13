D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $204,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

NYSE:EGP opened at $202.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.50 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

