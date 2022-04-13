D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $247,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 128,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

