D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $256,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

