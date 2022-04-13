D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,980. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

