Daniel S. Loeb Sells 1,008,296 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

