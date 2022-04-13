Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 21,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,920,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $543.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 21.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
