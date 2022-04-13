Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 21,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,920,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $543.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 21.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

