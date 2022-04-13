DAO Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $182.49 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $182.49 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00006541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.46 or 0.07593372 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.10 or 0.99914221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041144 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,905,471 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

