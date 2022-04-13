DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $40,814.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,182.21 or 1.00070110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

