Darrow Company Inc. Invests $8.18 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,545. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.