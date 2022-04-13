Darrow Company Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 123.0% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $59.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.