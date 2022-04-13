Darrow Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 0.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.