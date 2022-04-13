Datto (NYSE:MSP) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSP. Northland Securities downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $702,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,631,641.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,876.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,909,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Datto by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

