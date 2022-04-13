Decentral Games Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $92.30 million and $675,213.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.85 or 0.07559100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,959.29 or 1.00355884 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 480,325,043 coins and its circulating supply is 476,279,638 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars.

