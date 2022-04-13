Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of DBTX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

