Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 15,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,393,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.