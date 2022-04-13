Degenerator (MEME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00255170 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.71 or 0.00652582 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

