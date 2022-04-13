DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

SYY opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,169 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

