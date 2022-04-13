DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

