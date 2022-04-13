DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,821 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,225,000 after buying an additional 592,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of RF opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

