DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.64 Million Stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,616 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of CI Financial worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter worth $7,416,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,574,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CI Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 149,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CIXX stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. CI Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

