DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,228 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $75,775,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,056 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

