DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,111,000 after purchasing an additional 324,304 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

