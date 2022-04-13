DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

