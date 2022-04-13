DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 966,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ally Financial by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,850,000 after purchasing an additional 943,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,413,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

