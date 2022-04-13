DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 95,937 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

