DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 16.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,653,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

