Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Delcath Systems reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,780. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 46,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

