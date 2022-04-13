Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.71 ($3.63).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROO shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 208 ($2.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.62) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of LON:ROO traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 108.25 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 5,240,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,434. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.27.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($57,940.11).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

