Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges

Delphy (DPY) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $597,506.89 and $89,016.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

