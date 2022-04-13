Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Shares of DLA stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at $22,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 253,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

