Depth Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,134.00 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Depth Token has a market cap of $59,105.22 and approximately $44,134.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Devery (EVE) traded up 85,724,678.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.39 or 0.02647855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00104181 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

