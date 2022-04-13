Dero (DERO) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $10.39 or 0.00025204 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $128.99 million and approximately $198,105.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,227.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.37 or 0.07534640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.27 or 0.00267461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.00838252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00093163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00566605 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00362909 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,413,346 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.