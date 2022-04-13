Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,600 ($46.91). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.14) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 3,500 ($45.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($34.75) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,513.89 ($45.79).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,192 ($41.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,148.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,327.34. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.45) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.17).

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.27), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,219.70).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

