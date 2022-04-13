Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.69

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DWVYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

