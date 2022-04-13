Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Down 6.6%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 149,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.20.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

