Desjardins Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Minto Apartment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.