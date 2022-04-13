Desjardins Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Minto Apartment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th.
