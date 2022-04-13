Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $81.15 on Monday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 55.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 142,205 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $101,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

