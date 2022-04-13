Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 4,770

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,230 ($68.15) to GBX 4,770 ($62.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($86.66) to GBX 5,940 ($77.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($65.81) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,584.44 ($72.77).

LON AHT opened at GBX 4,537 ($59.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £20.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.27. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,391.28 ($57.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($85.64). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,937.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,567.37.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

