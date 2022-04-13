Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.77) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

EZJ opened at GBX 536.04 ($6.99) on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 574.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 590.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

