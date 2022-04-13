Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.5 days.

HZNOF stock remained flat at $$6.23 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

