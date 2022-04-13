Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Buys 206 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.22) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,756.35).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($45.48) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,778.34).

On Thursday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,776 ($49.21) per share, with a total value of £8,269.44 ($10,775.92).

On Thursday, January 27th, Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($47.76) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,193,966.64).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,965.50 ($51.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 3,126 ($40.73) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.56). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,708.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,748.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($59.94) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($53.93).

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.