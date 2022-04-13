DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:DICE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 126,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

