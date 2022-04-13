Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $997.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.