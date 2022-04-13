Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) PT Lowered to GBX 360

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday.
Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.89) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 206.60 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.26.
About Dr. Martens (Get Rating)
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
