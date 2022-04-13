Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) PT Lowered to GBX 360

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.89) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 206.60 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.26.

In related news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($59,225.96).

About Dr. Martens (Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.